From Left, first row: Directors Amy Burrows and Jayna Shull, Courtney Scales, Raden Phillips, Erica Cannon

Second row: Alec Finch, Abby Cannon, Ana Luna, Josephina Mata

Third row: Rowan Burns, Axeel Rodriguez, Adryan McGuire, Robbie Turner, Reagan Stone, Hannah England, Muchien Hang, Sonia Azcue, Josh Nieto, Molly Law

Not pictured: Will Elliott and Shelby Wilson

The PHS Theatre Department is offering an encore performance of Epic Proportions on Tuesday (Mar 21) in the Weger Auditorium at Paris Junior High School. The event starts at 7:30 and ends at 8:10 pm. Seventh and 8th-grade students interested in having a blast on stage when they reach high school are encouraged to attend. The children under five and Paris ISD students get in FREE and adult admission is $5.