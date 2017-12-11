Fatality Reported Near Gladewater

Sunday around 9:15 am, Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on FM-2685 approximately three miles north of Gladewater in Upshur County. Reportedly the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu identified as Keegan James Norstrom, 31, of Gilmer, was traveling south on FM 2685 toward Gladewater when the vehicle left the roadway to the left, entered a side skid, and struck a tree causing it to roll onto the driver’s side and hitting another tree. Judge Rhonda Welch pronounced the driver dead at the scene. Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer has his body.