Five Jailed After Greenville, Federal, Joint Investigation

Five people were taken into custody as the result of a joint operation by Greenville Police, the DEA, and US Postal Inspectors. Two men and a woman were arrested following the execution of a search warrant in the 1900 block of King Street and discovered a lot of methamphetamines, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, stolen mail, credit cards, U.S. currency, weapons, and other stolen property. Two more people were arrested after warrants were served in the 2000 block of Wesley Street and more contraband was found.