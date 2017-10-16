Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Five Jailed After Greenville, Federal, Joint Investigation

9 hours ago News

 

 

Five people were taken into custody as the result of a joint operation by Greenville Police, the DEA, and US Postal Inspectors. Two men and a woman were arrested following the execution of a search warrant in the 1900 block of King Street and discovered a lot of methamphetamines, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, stolen mail, credit cards, U.S. currency, weapons, and other stolen property. Two more people were arrested after warrants were served in the 2000 block of Wesley Street and more contraband was found.

