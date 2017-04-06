Free Concert At NTCC



The internationally acclaimed Jazz Ambassadors of Washington, DC will continue its long tradition of presenting free public performances when it appears at the Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College on Tuesday (Apr 18) at 7:30 pm.

The Jazz Ambassadors is the official touring big band of the United States Army. Formed in 1969, this 19-member ensemble has received great acclaim at home and abroad performing America’s greatest original art form, jazz.

“This is a great opportunity for our community to experience once of the premiere jazz bands of our armed forces at no cost. Bring your family, church group, civic club or school group to experience a wonderful evening of music,” Carolyn Franks, Director of the Whatley Center, said.

Concerts by the Jazz Ambassadors are programmed to entertain all types of audiences. The band’s diverse repertoire includes big band swing, bebop, Latin, contemporary jazz, standards, popular tunes, Dixieland, vocals, and patriotic selections, many of which are written or arranged by members of the Jazz Ambassadors.

The Jazz Ambassadors has appeared in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Japan, India, and throughout Europe. Recent notable performances include concerts at the Toronto Jazz Festival, the Richmond Jazz Festival at Maymont, the Kennedy Center Honors, the Jazz Education Network Conference, and an appearance on the Colbert Report. Gordon Goodwin, Bobby Shew, Ernie Watts, and the Dave Brubeck All-Star Quintet are just a few of the outstanding jazz artists who have shared the stage with the Jazz Ambassadors. The band has been featured in joint concerts with Marvin Hamlisch and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, the Seattle Symphony Pops, the Colorado Pops Orchestra, and the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. The band’s rigorous touring schedule and reputation for excellence have earned it the title “America’s Big Band.”

Free tickets are available by calling the Whatley Center Box Office at 903-434-8181 and they will also be available at the door on a first-come-first-served basis.