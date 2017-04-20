Guinness World Records™ Title Attempt in Mt Pleasant

Guinness World Records™ Title Attempt for Largest Chocolate Truffle by Sweet Shop USA

Sweet Shop USA will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for “Largest Chocolate Truffle.” The current record is 1,768 lb 2 oz and was achieved in Rimini, Italy on January 21, 2012.

The entire event starts at 11:00 am Friday at Sweet Shop USA’s headquarters in Mount Pleasant at 1316 Industrial Road.

About Sweet Shop USA

Sweet Shop USA, celebrating 44 years of handmade chocolates, was founded in Fort Worth in 1972 and is a privately-owned chocolate manufacturer dedicated to preserving the craft of American handmade chocolates. Located in Mt Pleasant, the 80,000-square-foot factory makes Sweet Shop USA the largest handmade chocolate factory in the country. Sweet Shop USA has received national recognition for creating over 100 varieties of handmade pieces including various Truffles, Famous Brags®, Nuts and Chewies, and our signature Fudge Love®. All-natural handmade products are distributed to over 10,000 retailers nationwide, including gourmet, gift, coffee, floral, and specialty retailers as well as major department stores. Branded Collections include Sweet Shop USA label, Mrs. Weinstein’s Gourmet Toffee, and Price’s Fine Chocolates. Price’s Fine Chocolates was founded in Kansas City, Missouri in 1919 and is known for their most popular creation: Annaclair’s®.