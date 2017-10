Kimberly Cargill

TDCJ Death Row

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal of an East Texas woman on Death Row. Kimberly Cargill, 50, of Whitehouse, was condemned for the 2010 slaying of her developmentally disabled babysitter. Prosecutors say Cargill killed Cherry Walker to keep her from testifying against her in an Injury to a Child case.