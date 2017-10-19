Hopkins County Chamber Connection 10.18.17

Chamber Connection-October 19

The Stew Contest is almost here! The Chamber had a successful meeting Tuesday night with our soon to be stew cooks who were able to pick up their goody bags and grocery reimbursement checks. If you are already signed up to cook stew but missed the meeting, please come by the Chamber to pick up your awesome goody bag.

The 48th Annual Hopkins County Stew Contest will be held at Buford Park on Saturday, October 28. Stew service will begin at 10:45 am, and quart sales begin at 11:30 am. Stew tickets are already on sale at all local banks and at the Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are All-You-Can-Eat Stew for $5.00 each. T-shirts will also be available for $10 each.

Workforce Solutions will host its annual LEAP Conference on October 20 from 9:00 am to 12 noon

Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas is hosting its annual LEAP (Learning Endorsements and Professions) Youth Expo on Friday, October 20. This event is very much like a job fair except that it is geared to educate eighth graders and help guide them as they make their endorsement selections heading into high school. Workforce Solutions is seeking a wide variety of companies and businesses to attend the LEAP Youth Expo to describe your business and expose eighth graders to all career avenues after graduation. Since students now choose their high school endorsements while in eighth grade, the Expo is perfect for them. Over the past two years, they’ve had difficulty getting a veterinarian, doctor, dentist, orthodontist, pilot, author, artist, musician, architect, and sports/personal trainer. Please consider attending this Expo and taking visuals and information to give away. They will be so thankful to have you there! Please call Bart Spivy at (903) 794-9490 ext. 513 with any questions.

The Tenth Annual Help-A-Child Tractor Pull and Cook-off will be held Saturday, October 21 at 9:00 am.

Help-A-Child will host their Tenth Annual Tractor Pull with a Chili and Brisket Cook-off on Saturday, October 21 beginning at 8:00 am at the Hopkins County Civic Center. The Antique Tractor Pull and Show will begin at 8:00 am. There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted for the charities. The Chili Cook-off begins at 11:30 am with all you can eat chili and Dutch Oven cobbler for $5. There will be a Live Public Auction at 12:30 pm and the Brisket Cook-off begins at 4:00 pm. The Help-A-Child benefit is conducted by the Sulphur Bluff Masonic Lodge #246, the Sulphur Springs Masonic Lodge #221, the Hopkins Masonic Lodge #180, and the Delta Masonic Lodge #1240.

SS Main Street Uncorked holds a cause worth toasting on Saturday, October 21

SS Main Street Uncorked is hosting a wine tasting event on Saturday, October 21 in downtown Sulphur Springs from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. They will offer the best of Texas wines, live music, shopping, and vendors. The cost is $20 for ten tastings. All proceeds to benefit the Hopkins County Veterans Memorial.

Reilly Springs Jamboree is gearing up for a huge night of entertainment

Reilly Springs Jamboree is gearing up for a huge night of entertainment featuring Don Woods, Hannah Kirby, Shelby Glenn, Shanna Carter, Sydnee Hawkins, Bill Owens, and Janet Reed. Make plans to head to the Reilly Springs Jamboree on Saturday, October 21 at 6:30 pm. The Reilly Springs Community Center is located at 109 CR 1439 in Sulphur Springs. Cost is $10 per person. For more information contact Enola Gay at 903-438-3568 or Roger Reed at 903-348-7114.

The Alcove2 and Foster’s Place are hosting a craft beer and food pairing

The Alcove2 and Foster’s Place are hosting a craft beer and food pairing on Monday, October 23 at the Alcove 2. Tickets are $10 and available ONLY until October 21. This is a “Reservations Only” night of special craft beers, food, and fun. The Alcove2 is located at 101 Gilmer Street North in Sulphur Springs. Call (903) 335-8822 to make reservations.

EDC and ATCOG announce the Second Annual Northeast Texas Rural Transportation Summit

Sulphur Springs EDC and the Ark-Tex Council of Governments announces the Second Annual Northeast Texas Rural Transportation Summit on Tuesday, October 31 at the Hopkins County Civic Center located at 1200 Houston Street in Sulphur Springs. Keynote Speaker is Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. Panels will include local industry, major rail operators, short-line rail operators, and regional airport operators. For additional information call Roger Feagley at the EDC, 903-439-0101.

Chili’s is now offering Delivery and Catering for the Holidays

Chili’s in Sulphur Springs is now offering delivery and catering for the holiday season. You can receive 10% off your delivered order with the coupon code CHAMBER. Chili’s will need 24-hour advance notice for all orders. Just call (903) 885-5242 to place your order. Let Chili’s do the holiday cooking for you!

Ribbon Cuttings:

Hopkins County Fall Festival hosted a Business After Hours Mixer on Thursday, October 12

Hopkins County Fall Festival hosted a Business After Hours Mixer on Thursday, October 12 from 5:00 to 6:30 pm at City Hall in Sulphur Springs. This was the official start of the 2017 Fall Festival!

CHRISTUS HealthCare Foundation hosted the Grand Opening of “In My Closet” Wednesday, October 18 at Noon

The Hopkins County HealthCare Foundation announced the official grand opening of “In My Closet” benefitting cancer patients Wednesday, October 18 at noon. “In My Closet” is now offering a helping hand for men and women undergoing cancer treatments. The closet is filled with an assortment of wigs, scarves, hats, specialty lotions/creams, books, puzzles, etc. This is a free service and is for anyone struggling with cancer. A picture ID & doctor appointment card are the only requirements. For more information, you may contact the HealthCare Foundation office at 903-438-4799.

New Members:

Welcome to our newest members of the Chamber of Commerce. The Colonial Cowboy and Freddy’s Fast Cash, we are happy to welcome you to the Chamber!