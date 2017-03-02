Hopkins County Chamber Connection March 2, 2017

By Lezley Brown

It’s time for the Spring Fever Bike Rally!!! Saturday, March 11th is the date for the Spring Fever Bike Rally. Hopkins County will be expecting 500-600 cyclists who will ride in either a 10 mile, 25 mile, 38 mile, or 58 mile ride. Matt Dunn will be providing entertainment on Celebration Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., so either sign up to ride in the rally, or come out and cheer on these athletes!! It’s an entertaining day in Hopkins County! For additional information, visit our NEW website www.hopkinschamber.org!

SS Public Library presents Why Do I Need a Will on Thursday, March 2nd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Sulphur Springs Public Library is offering a class called Why Do I Need a Will by local lawyer Joel Sheffield on Thursday, March 2nd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Library, 611 North Davis Street. Attend this class hear discussion about wills, probates, power of attorney, and relationships affecting wills such as children, step children, and exes. The class is free to the public, and refreshments will be served. Each attendee will have a chance to win a Family 4 Pack of Tickets to the 2017 Season of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival. For more information call the Library at (903) 885-4926 or visit the website at www.sslibrary.org

Plain & Fancy will host their 20 Year Anniversary Ribbon Cutting on Friday, March 3rd

Plain and Fancy will host their 20 Year Ribbon Cutting Celebration and Open House on Friday, March 3rd from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. They will offer a free dessert bar that night! Come by and celebrate 20 years of success with Plain & Fancy!

Lil’ 4’s Club will host their Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Saturday, March 4th at noon

Lil’s 4’s Club, a tutoring and mentoring company in Sulphur Springs, will host their ribbon cutting and grand opening on Saturday, March 4th, at noon. They are located at 200 Fuller Street in Sulphur Springs. Please join us to learn about this new business and enjoy fellowship and refreshments.

Building 429, Josh Wilson, and Chris August are coming to Sulphur Springs, Friday, March 3rd

Building 429, Josh Wilson, and Chris August are coming to Sulphur Springs for their “Worship in the Round Tour” Presented by The Way Radio Group, and 99.7 & 100.9 The Way on Friday, March 3rd, at 7p.m. in the SSHS Auditorium. Tickets are available at my997theway.com and at The Way Radio Station at 616 N. Hillcrest Drive in Sulphur Springs. VIP, General Admission, as well as discounted Youth Group tickets are available! For more info call (903)885-7639.

Hunt County Regional is offering March Mobile Mammography Coach in Sulphur Springs Hunt County Regional Hospital is offering the Tubby Adkisson Memorial Mobile Mammography Coach on March 23rd in the Spring Village Shopping Center in Sulphur Springs. All insurances accepted at Hunt Regional are also accepted for the Mobile Mammography Coach, including Medicare and Medicaid. They can also help with payment resources for uninsured/income-eligible women or those who choose to pay cash. For help with payment resources please call The Bridge Breast Network at (214) 821-3820 x 21.To schedule individual screening mammograms, please call (903) 408-5010. Appointments and pre-registration are requested. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering Parenting Connections Classes Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering “Parenting Connections”, a 4-lesson series on Child Growth & Development, Parent-Child Communication, Positive Discipline, and Developing Your Child’s Self-Esteem. The series (2 lessons per session) will be held on Thursday, March 23 and Thursday, March 30, 6:00 p.m., at the Hopkins County Extension Office, 1200-B W. Houston, Sulphur Springs. Please call 903-885-3443 to enroll.

Wesley United Methodist Church will host Free AARP Tax Aid on Saturdays until April 8th

Wesley United Methodist Church will host free AARP Tax Aide starting this Saturday, February 4th, from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will complete your taxes for free every Saturday and Tuesday until April 8th. Each tax preparation day will last from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wesley United Methodist Church is located at 614 Texas Street in Sulphur Springs.

Hopkins County Fall Festival is Hosting the Circus!

The Hopkins County Fall Festival is hosting the Kelly Miller Circus on Tuesday, March 21st at 4:30pm and 7:30pm, and Wednesday, March 22nd, at 7:30pm. The Big Top performances will be on the Civic Center grounds. Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce!

Welcome to the Chamber!

Welcome to our newest members of the Chamber of Commerce! Brittany Square Apartments and Lil’ 4’s Club, we are thankful to have you!