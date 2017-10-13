Hopkins County Jail Bookings

A woman, already in the Hopkins County Jail on drug charges, was served with another warrant by SCU officers. CPS notified the officers that a two-year-old child had tested positive for methamphetamine. Leigh Ann Smith, 32, has now been charged with Endangering a child.

An Arkansas man was arrested by Hopkins County Deputies. Johnny Clifton Brown, 55, was observed in possession of marijuana, which he was trying to dispose of. Further investigation revealed that he was wanted in Bastrop County for failure to register as a sex offender.

A Hopkins County JP has set bond at $10,000 for 51-year-old Curtis Edwin Brown. He surrendered at the Justice Center on a felony warrant for tampering with evidence with the intent to impair an investigation.

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 33-year-old Adam Joshua Hodges on a warrant for violation of parole. He had previously been convicted of burglary of a habitation.