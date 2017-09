A hearing is set for Wednesday in Hunt County District Court for a Quinlan woman who has pleaded not guilty to two indictments connected to the death of her two-year-old son. Misty Campos, 34, is accused of leaving her child in the care of Joe Autrey III, who was later convicted of murdering the child and sentenced to 24 years in prison. Campos is expected to plead guilty to one of the indictments against her.