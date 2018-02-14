Illegal Alien Guilty of Drug Trafficking, Immigration Violations In East Texas



TYLER, Texas – A 48-year-old Mexican national illegally residing in Carthage, Texas, has been found guilty of drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Alan R. Jackson today.

Conrado Depaz Arellano was found guilty by a jury of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine today following a three-day trial before U.S. District Judge Ron Clark. Additionally, Arellano pleaded guilty on Feb. 12, 2018, to being illegally in the United States after having been deported.

According to information presented in court, on Aug. 2, 2017, a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation in the Western District of Texas by U.S. Border Patrol Agents. The vehicle contained two kilograms of cocaine, which was intended to be delivered to Arellano in Carthage, Texas. Federal agents arranged for the cocaine to be delivered to Arellano in Carthage as planned and at that time arrested him for drug trafficking crimes. At the time of his arrest, Arellano was in possession of two Mexican identification documents. Further investigation revealed Arellano had been deported to Mexico in 2012 and 2007 and had since reentered the United States illegally. Arellano was indicted by a federal grand jury on Sep. 20, 2017.

Under federal statutes, Arellano faces up to 40 years in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Border Patrol and ICE-Homeland Security Investigations. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Allen Hurst and Jim Noble.