KOYN Teacher of the Week for April 14th

Our Teacher of the Week is Mallie Hood Algebra Instructor At Paris Junior College…nominated by San Juanita Ugalde who said: “My Algebra instructor with the knowledge and patients to encourage me to learn to love algebra. I went in to her class lost of knowledge of math. Then I had a heart attack, stayed a week out of her class when I returned, she was helpful and patient with me to encourage me to keep up with my labs and exams ..Mrs Mallie Hood is an instructor I recommend to received this great award..”

KOYN 93.9 is saluting the teachers of the Red River Valley with the Teacher of the Week. But we need your nominations. Head on over to easttexasradio.com, click on the KOYN logo and then the Teacher of the week logo. Enter as many educators as you want. Our winners have been teachers, administrators, bus drivers and school nurses. Remember go to easttexasradio.com and get your favorite educator nominated for teacher of the week! The Teacher of the Week wins a $25 gift certificate from Office Equipment Center, a $25 gift certificate from Paris Coffee Company, a $25 gift certificate from Roadhouse Family Diner and a certificate proclaiming them Teacher of the Week….from you and Your hometown station KOYN 93.9.