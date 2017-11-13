Lawsuit Will Proceed In NE Texas Inmate’s Death

A federal judge in Texarkana has ruled that a lawsuit can proceed in the case of an inmate who died in custody. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the family of inmate Michael Sabbie, claims he died in custody at the Bi-State jail after he was denied medical care despite documented proof that he suffered from diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and asthma. The defendants in the case are LaSalle Corrections, a private jail management company, Bowie County, Texarkana, AR, and a number of individual LaSalle employees.