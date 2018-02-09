MPHS Hold Spring NHS Induction

Back row (l-r): Israel Hernandez, Savannah Finigan, Alex Vaseleck, David Barboza, Colton Craft, Jose C. Martinez

Middle Row(l-r): Alicia Garcia, Hannah Gage, Andrea Beles, Samantha Santos, Bryana Martinez

Front row (l-r): Austin Cheatham, Nathon Segovia, Samantha Gonzales, Abby Sneed, Orlando Olivares, Rachel Sharp

Eleven Mount Pleasant High School Juniors became the newest members of the MPHS chapter of the National Honor Society during a Spring Induction Ceremony Wednesday, February 7.

Chapter President Austin Cheatham introduced his fellow officers who explained the Pillars of NHS to the new members, family members and special guests. Vice President Nathon Segovia discussed Knowledge. Secretary Samantha Gonzalez explained Scholarship. The third pillar, Leadership, was mentioned by Treasurer Abby Sneed. Parliamentarian Orlando Olivares talked about Character, and Historian Rachel Sharp explained the Service.

The newest members then received their certificates of memberships and NHS pins. David Barboza, Andrea Beles, Colton Craft, Savannah Finigan, Hannah Gage, Israel Hernandez, Bryana Martinez, Jose. C Martinez, Samantha Santos, and Alex Vaseleck joined the 91 current members.

To be inducted into NHS, a student must have earned a weighted cumulative GPA of 5.40 and must meet specific service standards, as well as character standards, as exemplified in behavior and personal conduct both on and off campus. NHS members are involved in community and campus level service projects throughout the school year.