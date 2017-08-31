MPISD’s Judd Marshall Is A Finalist

MPISD’s Judd Marshall Finalist for 2017 Texas Superintendent of the Year

Judd Marshall, Mount Pleasant ISD Superintendent of Schools, has been named a finalist for the Texas Superintendent of the Year award. The award, sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), has recognized exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984.

Marshall was named the Region 8 Superintendent of the Year in July. He is among the remaining five public school administrators who could be named the Texas Superintendent of the Year.

Marshall has been at Mount Pleasant Independent School District for 19 years serving as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, and assistant superintendent. He has served as superintendent for the past four years.

A graduate of Leonard High School in Leonard, Texas, he received his Bachelor’s Degree from Henderson State University and his Master’s Degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce. He holds a Mid-Management Certification and a Superintendent’s Certification from the state of Texas. He comes from a family of educators where his father, mother, and brother have all been superintendents.

In making the announcement, TASB said: “Marshall has 11 years of experience in education administration and serves about 5,350 students. Noted by the committee members were his emphasis on visibility and civic involvement in the community. Also cited were his aggressive and progressive approaches to learning and belief that education leaders can act as change agents in the community and state.”

The other 2017 finalists and their regions are Robert Jaklich, Victoria ISD, Region 3; Thomas Randle, Lamar CISD, Region 4; LaTonya Goffney, Lufkin ISD, Region 7; and Jim Vaszauskas, Mansfield ISD, Region 11.

The state selection committee, which interviewed regional winners August 25-26 in Austin, targeted such issues as advocacy efforts during the regular and special sessions and the importance of all staff members’ contributions to a district’s success. Also explored were the ever-changing challenges facing education leaders as they focus on initiatives and programs that benefit students.

Candidates selections are from their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality, ability to build effective employee relations, student performance, and commitment to public involvement in education.

Superintendents from any of the state’s local school districts are eligible for nomination by their school boards. Local nominees are submitted to a regional selection committee, which chooses one candidate to send to the state selection committee.

The 2017 Superintendent of the Year will be announced October 7 at the TASA/TASB Convention in Dallas. The districts of the winning superintendent and state finalists will receive an award from Balfour, program underwriter.

TASB is a nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve local public school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they serve represent approximately 5.4 million students.