Mt Vernon Rotary Club Hosting Scholarship Fundraiser

From the Mt. Vernon Rotary Club

The Mount Vernon Rotary Club is preparing to host our 2017 Scholarship Fundraising Gala event. We hope you will be able to attend our gala, November 4, 2017.

In the late 90s, Mount Vernon Rotary Club began awarding scholarships to students when they completed their eighth-grade year. The thought was to reach students who might need the motivation to remain in school and to complete their high school education. By providing these students with scholarships long before high school graduation, the students could plan on having their first two years, post high school, paid for upon high school graduation. For the last several years, 20 students in the eighth grade who are at risk have been selected by the school to receive the scholarships. The students sign a contract promising to keep their grades up, stay out of trouble and to participate in Interact, the Rotary high school service organization.



Funding for the scholarships has come from members of the community who have contributed via Rotary Bingo and other Rotary fundraising events, with all proceeds, over costs, going into the Rotary Motivational Scholarship Trust to fund scholarships for our Mount Vernon High School students. Since 1980, the Rotary Scholarship trust funded tuition and fees for 300 students, spending more than $350,000. It is important that this scholarship dinner be successful to maintain this level of commitment. Please help.

The Mount Vernon Rotary Club 2017 Scholarship Dinner, catered by Our Place:

• $200 tables can be purchased with eight seats per table

• $25 individual tickets per person

For tickets, information about corporate sponsorship, or to donate:

• Email mailto:tom.c.standridge@lowes. com

• Register online at http://www.signmeup.com/116860

• Purchase tickets at First National Bank, Guaranty Bank, Prosperity Bank, Texas American Bank or Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Your participation and/or donation will help Rotary continue to fund this important scholarship program. Further, you will have an opportunity to meet many of the student Rotary Scholarship recipients who will serve at the dinner.