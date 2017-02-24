NLHS Presents a Night of Academia

North Lamar High School students will present a Night of Academia on Monday, February 27, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.

Students will showcase the quality of work being produced in the classroom for family and friends by displaying and explaining the projects they’ve developed in the core disciplines of science, social studies, English, and math. There will be a demonstration of the studied research, high-level thinking skills, originality, creativity, and quality of work achieved by the students producing these projects.

“The students work really hard and produce some outstanding projects, but our parents rarely get to see the results of these outstanding efforts by the students,” said science instructor Teresa Bussell, who first suggested the night of academic presentations. “This showcase is a chance to give the students the credit they deserve for working so hard and producing honors quality work.”