Oil Discharge Clean Up On Texas Coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard, Texas General Land Office, and Bouchard Transportation representatives continue to respond to an oil discharge that occurred three miles off the jetties of Port Aransas, Texas.

Unified Command achieved a significant milestone Wednesday with the safe transit of the barge to a shore facility to safely offload product contained in its cargo tanks.

Beach assessment and cleanup operations continued on Mustang and Padre Islands on Wednesday. The Coast Guard deployed a 32 person team on Mustang Island, where they removed a total of 59 cubic yards of oily solids. Cleanup operations with two units of 40 personnel each on Padre Island have recovered 14 cubic yards from Padre Island.

“Today a major milestone was achieved with the safe transit of the barge to a shore facility,” said Capt. Jason Smith, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi deputy sector commander. “The progress achieved is a result of the hard work by Unified Command and many from the maritime community.”