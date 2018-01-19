Paris City Council Agenda 01.22.18

CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Paris shall meet in regular session at 5:30 pm on Monday, January 22, 2018. The meeting will be held at the City Council Chamber, 107 E. Kaufman Street, in Paris, Texas. The matters to be discussed and acted upon are as follows:

Opening Agenda

Call meeting to Pledge of Citizens’ forum.

Proclamation declaring January 25, 2018, as The Point-in-Time Count.

Consent Agenda

Approve minutes from the meetings on December 9 and December 11,

Receive reports and/or minutes from the following boards, commissions, and committees: Housing Authority (9-19-2017) Paris Public Library Advisory Board (11-15-2017) Paris Economic Development Corporation (11-10-2017 & 12-1-2017) Main Street Advisory Board (11-14-2017 & 12-12-2017) Historic Preservation Commission (11-8-2017 & 12-13-2017) f. Board of Adjustment (11-7-2017 & 12-5-2017) Planning & Zoning Commission (12-4-2017) Paris-Lamar County Board of Health (6-19-2017 & 8-21-2017) Love Civic Center (11-9-2017)

Receive November and December monthly financial

Re-approve the City Investment

Receive December drainage

Receive demolition and code enforcement activity

Appoint Benny Plata to serve an unexpired term on the Planning and Zoning

Approve the Final Plat of Lots 1 and 2, Block A, McCoin Addition, located at 2150 Church

Approve a Resolution ordering the regular municipal election for May 5,

Approve a Resolution authorizing execution of a Contract for Elections Services with the Lamar County Elections

Authorize final payment in the amount of $14,410.09, close out the contract with Richard Drake Construction for the 2016 TxCDBG Downtown Sidewalk Replacement Project and accept

Regular Agenda

Conduct a public hearing, and authorize the City Manager to execute any and all documents required to close out the 2016 TxCDBG (Texas Capital Fund) downtown sidewalk

Discuss, conduct a public hearing, and act on an Ordinance considering the petition of Eddy Thomas for a change in zoning from a Single-Family Dwelling District 2 (SF-

2) to a Mixed Use Planned Development District (PD), located at 3787 N.W. Loop 286, known as 3.801 AC in the Isaac Cruise Survey, A-162, being all of Lot 7A & PT of 8; Residue of Lot 8, 14.113AC; & PT of Lot 6, in City of Paris, Block 331, as recorded in Warranty Deed 142722-2017, recorded 04/21/2017, Deed Record Lamar County Clerk. (A motion to remove this item from the table is required before deliberating).

Receive presentation from Main Street Advisory Board about completed improvements downtown and a 2018 plan of

Discuss and act on a Resolution approving an additional 40 acres for the American Spiral Weld

Discuss and act on a Resolution authorizing the City to be eligible to participate in Tax Abatements and approving Guidelines and Criteria for granting Tax

Discuss and act on an Ordinance Amending Chapter 26, Article I, Section 26-6, Assignment Pay, of the Code of Ordinances relating to Assignment Pay in the Paris Police Department by Deleting References to a K-9 officer and to the Drug Task Force Assistant Commander; by Establishing Assignment Pay in the amount of $87.50 per month for participation in each of the SWAT/Hostage Negotiation and Accident Reconstructions

Discuss and act on an Ordinance Amending Chapter 2, Article IV, Section 2-98 of the Code of Ordinances, providing for an Increase in Emergency and Non-Emergency Ambulance Services

Convene into Executive Session pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, Consultation with Attorney, to receive legal advice from the City Attorney about pending or contemplated litigation and/or on matters in which the duty of an attorney to her client under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with this chapter, as follows: New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC d/b/a AT & T Mobility, Plaintiff v. The City of Paris, CTRA Property Holdings Corporation, and Oncor Electric Delivery Company, LLC, Defendants, Case No.

Reconvene into Open Session and possibly take action on those matters discussed in Executive

Consider and approve future events for City Council and/or City Staff pursuant to Resolution No. 2004-081.

