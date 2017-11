Paris High School FFA student competes in Area competition.

​​​​​​​Paris FFA chapter president Rino Moore placed third in the job interview at the recent Paris District Leadership Development Events at Northeast Texas Community College.

He advanced to area competition at Texas State Technical College in Marshall. Chapter sponsor Steve Tucker said, “Rino is the first Paris FFA student to proceed to an Area Contest in many years. He superbly represented Paris FFA, Paris High School, and Paris ISD.