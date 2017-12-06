Paris ISD – News

Crockett Intermediate School Girls Pre-Athletics announces November winners

Crockett Intermediate School’s girls Pre-Athletics program announced winners of the Ladycat Pride Award and Athlete of the Month for November.

According to coach Deanne Dial, “Our Ladycat Pride winners demonstrate the characteristics of a Paris Ladycat. They work hard every day, excel in the classroom, have good attitudes, show integrity, and have good character. Our Athlete of the Month demonstrates the same characteristics as well as excellent leadership and skills.”

Crockett Intermediate School Boys Pre-Athletics announces November winners

Crockett Intermediate School’s boys Pre-Athletics program announced the winners of the Wildcat Pride Award and Athlete of the Month for November.

According to coach Barrett Shirey, “The criteria for the Wildcat Pride Award is showing Wildcat Pride in everything we do, hustle, have good character, show respect, make good grades, have good behavior, and say ‘yes, ma’am/sir.’ Athlete of the Month is doing all that plus going above and beyond and standing out above all the rest of the athletes.” Over 120 students participate in the program.