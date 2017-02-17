Paris Police Report for Friday Feb. 17th

Paris police responded to a report of a man staggering in the 600 block of NE Loop 286. 35 year old Damontre Anthony was allegedly intoxicated and in possession of marijuana, Xanax, and ecstasy. He was charged with two counts of manufacture or delivery of controlled substance and several misdemeanors.

Paris police are investigating a fraud complaint in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. Officers learned that an unknown black female had attempted to purchase merchandise with counterfeit $100 bills. The transaction was not completed because the clerk knew the bills were fake. The suspect left the store before police arrived.