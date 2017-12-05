Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Dec 5)

Lakeisha Dennis

Monday afternoon Paris Police arrested Lakeisha Dennis, 31, after a traffic stop in the 300 block of NW 19th. She reportedly was in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and two prescription drugs.

Police worked a complaint of credit/debit card abuse that possibly occurred in another state. An unknown suspect had used the complainant’s debit card information to conduct fraudulent transactions in Tennessee.

Around 5:00 pm Monday, officers responded to the 3000 block of South Church in regards to a recovered stolen 1998 Ford pickup. The owner reported it missing to the Mt Pleasant Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested seven people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am on Tuesday (Dec 5).