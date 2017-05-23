Paris Police Report for Tuesday May 23rd

Officers responded to disturbance in the 2200 block of W Cherry and arrested 30 year old Dustin Birdsong for allegedly assaulting and choking his girlfriend. He was transported to the Lamar County jail.

Officers made contact with 50 year old Steven Garrison after a traffic stop in the 1900 block of W Shiloh. Garrison was arrested for possession of a small amount of a controlled substance.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Clarksville Street and arrested 24 year old Taylor Marion on outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance and several misdemeanors. Another person in the vehicle was also placed under arrest for misdemeanor warrants.

Officers made contact with 45 year old Richard Perry after observing him riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. He was found to be in possession of two types of pills and was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge.

Paris police responded to a sexual assault complaint which allegedly occurred in the 2500 block of N Main. Officers were told that a woman had been sexually assaulted by man she knew at that location in the early morning hours. The investigation is continuing.

Officers responded to a shots fired complaint in the 10 block of SE 20th in Paris. The complainant reported hearing a loud bang and saw that the side window had been damaged. Officers found evidence that BBs had hit the vehicle.

Officers responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1300 block of Cope Drive in Paris. Officers were told that an unknown suspect had entered the residence and taken a laptop computer, a computer tablet, and a watch.

Paris police are investigating an assault that allegedly occurred in the the 700 block of E Sherman. A person known to the victim had reportedly hit her several times with an unknown object.

Paris police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Graham and arrested 21 year old Anterion Bailey on outstanding warrants out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with aggravated assault, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and misdemeanors.