Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Nov 21)

Kenneth Smith

Monday afternoon Paris Police arrested Kenneth Smith, 19, on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Smith allegedly stabbed someone on Nov. 17.

Officers worked a robbery that reportedly occurred in the 500 block of NE 4th. The victim claimed an unknown black male allegedly punched him while demanding money. The suspect possibly took a key and fled the scene.

Just after 2:00 pm Monday, officers work a complaint of abandoning or endangering a child in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. Allegedly the mother of several children had left them unsupervised at that location and later returned for the children. None of the children were injured.

Paris Police responded to 66 calls for service and arrested three people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Nov 21).