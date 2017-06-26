Paris Police Report Monday 26

Friday morning Paris Police responded to the 700 block of E Price in regards to a burglary of a residence. An unknown suspect entered the house and took a television.

Another burglary of a home occurred in the 1400 block of Neathery. An unknown suspect had forced entry into the residence and stole numerous items including window unit air-conditioners and television.

Juan Smith

Friday evening before 7:00 Paris Police responded to a welfare concern in the 400 block of NW 14th. Officers arrested Juan Smith, 42, who was intoxicated and in possession of a reported stolen debit card in a burglary of a motor vehicle.

William Brown

Saturday afternoon just after 4:00 Paris Police arrested William Brown, 46, in the 2000 block of Lamar Ave as a result of a traffic stop. They found Brown in possession of small amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, and alprazolam.

Doyle Coburn

Sunday morning just before 1:30 Paris Police arrested Doyle Coburn, 36, while investigating a suspicious person complaint in the 300 block of SW 5th. Coburn and the other subjects he was with fit the description of the individuals involved in that incident. Officers found Coburn in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

Sunday afternoon at 12:42 officers worked a traffic accident in the 4600 block of SE Loop 286. A white Hyundai Sonata, driven by Billy Kilpatrick, 82, had pulled from Dawn Drive into the path of a 2003 yellow Ford Mustang. The Ford was northbound in the 4600 block of SE Loop 286. Reports indicate that Kilpatrick, Linda Godinez, 22, the driver of the yellow Mustang, and Brelan Brown-Ibarra, 19, were transported to the local hospital where Kilpatrick died from his injuries. The two females reportedly had non-incapacitating injuries. Reports indicated that a male passenger of the Mustang, Codarrious Hill, 21, was uninjured.

Paris Police responded to 264 calls for service and arrested 15 people over the three-day weekend ending at 6:00 am on June 26.