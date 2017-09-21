Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

This year’s Pioneer Days was a great success. Thank you to everyone.

There will be a Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally downtown on Friday. It starts at 3:00 pm and travels down Main Street and ends up at Pilgrim Plaza for the pep rally.

Holman House Bed and Breakfast is opening Saturday (Sep 23)! Please join us from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm for a tour of the facility and the grounds. Holman House Bed and Breakfast boasts very comfortable overnight accommodations, modern conveniences such as WIFI, Direct TV, and is a perfect location for private meetings, parties, elegant weddings, and events. We look forward to seeing you there!

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce