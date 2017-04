Paris Junior College will host campus-carry town hall meetings next week at the campuses in Paris, Sulphur Springs and Greenville. The meetings will be held on Monday at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center at 12:30 p.m. in Room 114; Tuesday at the PJC Math and Science Building in Rooms 101 & 102 at 12:30 p.m.; and on Thursday at the PJC-Greenville Center in Room 116 & 118 beginning at 12:30 p.m.