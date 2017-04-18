Regional Communication Exercise

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety Communications Division is hosting a Regional Communications Exercise. Mt Pleasant Civic Center is the location for the exercise. It started Tuesday and runs through Friday (Apr 21). The training focuses on Operational Communications, ensuring timely communications between the State Operations Center in Austin, Local Emergency Operations Centers, and affected communities in the impact area and response forces. Participants from around the State have mobile communications vehicles and trailers set up in the south parking lot of the Civic Center.