Reno’s Christmas in the Park will be held Saturday from noon – 6:00 pm at Kiwanis Park. There will be holiday drinks and treats as well as opportunities to shop local vendors. The Paris Cloggers will perform and at 3:00 pm and there will be a snow party, with real snow. Santa will visit at 4:00 pm and at 5:00 pm there will be a drawing for the Adopt A Cop raffle.