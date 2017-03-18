

Rev. S.L. Curry Speaking At Jarvis Christian College

Hawkins, TX – The Rev. Dr. Sylvester Lawrence Curry Jr. will be the speaker at Jarvis Christian College’s 2017 J.N. Ervin Lecture on Thursday, March 23. The Lecture, part of the College’s Founders/Homecoming festivities, begins at 11 a.m. in the Smith-Howard Chapel.

Rev. Curry, a 1971 graduate of Jarvis Christian College, is pastor of New Zion Baptist Church in Winona, Texas. Rev. Curry served as moderator of Original East Texas Baptist Association for 11 years, where he led the association in the home and foreign missions. The churches and association financially supported six schools in the villages of Ghana, West Africa, by constructing buildings, purchasing textbooks and desks, paying teachers’ salaries and drilling a freshwater well.

Rev. Curry is president of Texas Educational Baptist State Convention and is the author of the book, “Missing in Action: How to Minister to Inactive Members.” He takes an active role in community issues and has spoken at environmental conferences in Washington, D.C. Rev. Curry was the first black city councilman in Winona and is a past board member of People Attempting to Help (PATH).

Rev. Curry was inducted into Jarvis Christian College’s Pioneer Hall of Fame and was awarded the John Dee Mangram Religion and Ministry Award in 2016.

Founders/Homecoming begins Monday, March 20, and continues through Sunday, March 26. For information and a complete schedule of activities, visit www.jarvis.edu.