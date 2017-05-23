Sports Update May 23rd

The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs continue their playoff journey with a best of three series in the Class 3A, Region 2 title round against Howe. Game one is Thursday night at 6pm at Texas A&M Commerce. Game two is Saturday at 7:30 and game three will follow if necessary. All games will be broadcast live on STAR 96.9. The winner advances to the state tournament in Austin.

The Texas Rangers return to action tonight in Boston after a day off yesterday. Texas will send Andrew Cashner to the hill with a 2.45 ERA and 1-3 record. Boston will counter with 2016 Cy Young award winner, Rick Porcello. The Rangers are 24-21 on the season and sit in 2nd place in the AL West, six games behind the Houston Astros. First pitch this evening between Texas and Boston [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 6:10pm .

The Golden State Warriors complete a sweep of the San Antonio Spurs …, advancing to the NBA Finals for the third straight season. Tonight the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics take to the hardwood for game four of the Eastern Conference Finals. Cleveland is up two games to one in the series. Tip off tonight is set for 7:30 .

And in the NHL Conference Finals, the Nashville Predators stamp their ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals after beating the Anaheim Ducks, 6-3. Nashville wins the West Finals four games to two. Tonight Pittsburgh and Ottawa play game six of the East Finals with Penguins leading 3-2 in the series. Puck drop tonight is at 7pm .

