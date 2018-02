Sulphur Springs Softballl Tournament, East At Mt Pleasant

Mt Pleasant is hosting the “East” Part of the Sulphur Springs’ Tournament Thursday and Friday (Feb 15-16) at Lady Tiger Field. Games will begin at 9:00 am each day. There is a concession, but there is no gate at this time.

Thursday

9:00 am

Mount Pleasant vs. Mount Vernon

10:30 am

Mount Vernon vs. Pleasant Grove

12:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Gilmer

1:30 pm

Texas High vs. Gilmer

3:00 pm

Texas High vs. Pittsburg

4:30 pm

Winnsboro vs. Commerce

6:00 pm

Pittsburg vs. Mount Pleasant

7:30 pm

Commerce vs. Pewitt

Friday

9:00 am

Paul Pewitt vs. Winnsboro

10:30 am

Paul Pewitt vs. Pittsburg

12:00 pm

Commerce vs. Mount Vernon

1:30 pm

Mount Pleasant vs. Gilmer

3:00 pm

Texas High vs. Mount Vernon

4:30 pm

Mount Pleasant vs. Pleasant Grove

6:00 pm

Texas High vs. Pleasant Grove

