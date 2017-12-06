Texas Country Music Association Announces 2018 TCMA Songwriter Contest.

It is now open for entries Annual Songwriter Contest including Country and Christian Country Music Categories.

CARTHAGE, TX – The Texas Country Music Association, Inc. announced that its annual TCMA Songwriter Contest and Awards are open for song submissions as of December 1, 2017, in both Country and Christian Country formats.

Entered songs must be original works and judging is on creativity, lyrics, melody, arrangement, originality and overall technique. Officials review songs in the order they are submitted so entering early. To examine the rules and register, go to www.texascountrymusic.org and choose the Songwriter contest link. You may send up to five songs per entry form.

According to Texas Country Music Association President, Linda Wilson, the 2017 contest was a huge success. “For the 2017 TCMA Songwriter Contest, we had several hundred songs submitted for both categories. It was certainly difficult to get those down to the top 10 in each format! There are so many awesome songwriters, artists, and musicians who are from or who perform in Texas and it’s our job as a supporting organization to find them and work on their behalf to help get them exposure. The songwriters along with their music have gained tremendous attention, and that’s why it’s such a hit!”

The top 10 finalists in the contest will be named and recognized at the 2018 Texas Country Music Awards in the fall of 2018. There will be five Honorable Mentions, First, Second, Third and Fourth Place Runners Up, and a Final Winner that will hold the title 2018 TCMA Country Songwriter of the Year and 2018 TCMA Christian Country Songwriter of the year, respectively. The winners will have the opportunity to share the stage with top artists to perform their songs at the 2018 Texas Country Music Awards as well as other TCMA Sponsored events throughout the year.

The 2017 TCMA Country Songwriter of the Year is Justin Todd Herod for his original tune, “Songs I Wish I’d Wrote.” Kelly Kenning and Tony Ramey took home the 2017 TCMA Christian Country Songwriter of the Year in the Christian Country category for “God’s Got This.” TCMA welcomed both winners with standing ovations at the 2017 Texas Country Music Awards which took place on September 28 in Carthage, TX. Plans for the 2018 Texas Country Music Awards are currently underway along with many other TCMA projects for 2018 such as the Texas Country Music Showdown, a TCMA Songwriter Conference and more.

For more information and to submit songs, go to www.texascountrymusic.org/songwriter.