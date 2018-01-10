Texas Distributes $709m In Monthly Sales Tax

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $709 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he would send cities, counties, transit systems and particular purpose taxing districts $709.2 million in local sales tax allocations for January, 9.5 percent more than in January 2017. Sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly are the basis for these distributions.

Year-to-Date change

Bowie 3.62%

Camp -15.32%

Delta -14.05%

Fannin 17.11%

Franklin 15.98%

Gregg 29.88%

Hopkins 4.91%

Lamar 3.50%

Marion 685.80%

Morris 10.39%

Rains -6.34%

Red River 18.48%

Smith 7.09%

Titus 2.33%

Upshur 5.91%

Wood -48.03%