The U.S. Supreme Court refused to halt the execution of a Texas inmate convicted in the death of a corrections officer. Pruett stabbed him nearly 18 years ago and then had a heart attack. The high court rejected two appeals and requests for reprieves from attorneys for 38-year-old Robert Pruett about an hour before he was scheduled to be taken to the death chamber for lethal injection Thursday evening. He was pronounced dead at about 6:46.