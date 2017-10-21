Morrell banner
Hopkins County Fall Festival
Dale of a Deal
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess-Header Banner
Polaris Authorized Factory Clearance 2017
Car Mart Drive Away Cancer Header Banner
Tri-City Charter
cypress basin hospice

Texas Rangers Arrest Sex Offender

46 mins ago News, Paris News

TYLER – Texas Rangers arrested Clinton Brackett, 32, of Lindale, Thursday on a warrant from Runnells County for sexual assault. The arrest was the result of information obtained from a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper’s traffic stop in Runnels County. The Trooper requested assistance from the Texas Rangers who investigated the incident and got the warrant. The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be turned over to the Runnels County District Attorney. No additional information is currently available.

Jean M. Dark
Texas Department of Public Safety
Texas Highway Patrol
Staff Sergeant, Media, and Communications

Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     