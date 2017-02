Paris Police made contact with 51 year old Peggy Mijares, 44 year old Marcus Smallwood and another subject in the 100 block of SW 41st and arrested them on drug charges. Mijares and Smallwood were found to be in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine, xanax tablets, hydrocodone tablets, and numerous baggies and digital scales and were charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute.