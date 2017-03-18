UNCF President Speaking At Jarvis Christian College

Hawkins, TX – Dr. Michael Lomax will be the speaker for Jarvis Christian College’s 2017 Founders Day Convocation at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, in the Smith-Howard Chapel on the College campus.

Dr. Lomax is President and CEO of UNCF, the nation’s largest private provider of scholarships and other educational support to African-American students. Under his leadership, UNCF has raised more than $2.5 billion and helped more than 92,000 students earn college degrees and launch careers.

As President and CEO, Dr. Lomax oversees UNCF’s 400 scholarship programs. He also launched the UNCF Institute for Capacity Building, which helps the organization’s 37-member historically black colleges and universities become stronger, more effective and more self-sustaining.

Before his position at UNCF, Dr. Lomax was president of Dillard University in New Orleans, Louisiana, and a literature professor at Morehouse and Spelman colleges in Atlanta, Georgia. He also served as chairman of the Fulton County Commission in Atlanta, the first African-American elected to that post.

Founders/Homecoming activities begin Monday, March 20, and continue through Sunday, March 26. For information, visit www.jarvis.edu or www.facebook.com/JarvisChristianCollege.