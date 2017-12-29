UPDATE Two Arrested In Greenville Child’s Death

McKinney Police arrested a man and woman in connection with a shooting in Greenville Thursday that left a seven-year-old dead. Brooke Craig and Cameron Castillo were arrested early this morning in McKinney. They charged Craig with a Capital Murder warrant. At this time, police billed Castillo with violating his parole.

Greenville Police worked a disturbance at a house shortly before 5:00 Thursday afternoon but didn’t see anything wrong. While they were investigating, someone brought a seven-year-old child to the emergency room at Hunt Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. That child died a short time later. Greenville PD investigators are working the case, and they didn’t disclose any further information.