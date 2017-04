A fugitive wanted on a Washington State warrant has been arrested after leading officers from East Texas on a manhunt after a traffic stop in Bowie County. 29 year old Michael Shayne Basham, of Aledo was captured near Texarkana by a Nash police officer. He was charged with failure to register as a sex offender and possession of child pornography. Bowie County deputies, State troopers and K-9 units from the Telford Prison Unit all participated in the search.