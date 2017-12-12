What’s trending?

Akayed Ullah

• New York City bomb suspect Akayed Ullah is charged with making a terroristic threat, supporting an act of terrorism, and criminal possession of a weapon.



• Big day for voters in Alabama. Some say it is a big day for Donald Trump. President Trump is supporting Roy Moore who is accused of being a child molester. Democrats are hoping that Doug Jones wins them a Senate seat. Alabama, a red state, could decide for an accused pedophile over voting Democrat.



• President Trump says renewed allegations of sexual misconduct are “fake news” invented by Democrats who can’t prove Russia collusion.



• A Texas attorney, Thomas J. Henry, gives his son a $4m birthday party at Corpus Christi. It was in Hotel Discotheque lounge in San Antonio complete with burlesque and showgirls. In November, Henry won a $45.3 million verdict on behalf of his client in a company vehicle crash involving the use of cellphones while driving.



• It is a little cooler this morning. A mile cold front came through overnight. It is one of three that we can expect in the next few days.



• You know how some kids are a little uncomfortable setting in Santa’s lap? This kid signals “Help” in sign language while on Santa’s knee. He is Kerry Spencer of Parkton, MD. This picture is posted annually at Christmas by his mother. Kerry is 13 now.