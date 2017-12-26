What’s Trending?



• The U.S. says it negotiated $285 million cut in United Nations budget.



• Fire destroys businesses on Historic Denton Square. It went to a four-alarm around 4:00 this morning. It affected about a dozen stores.



• United Airlines apologized and gave a $500 travel voucher to a passenger who accused them of giving her first-class seat to U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Houston Democrat. The airline said their internal systems show the passenger, Jean-Marie Simon, canceled her Dec. 18 seat from Houston to DC after a weather delay. Simon denies that she canceled the flight.



• Is there a new millionaire today? On an island near Nova Scotia, Canada is of interest to treasure hunters for over 220 years. Most that go there have something tragic happen to them. So for not for Rick Lagina who became interested at the age of 11. He and his brother Marty.



• John Stephen Jones takes Highland Park to their second straight State title in instant classic.



• Expect a New Year’s weekend East Coast snowstorm. To put it mildly, it’s complicated, and we will be affected.