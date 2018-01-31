What’s Trending?

• FEMA announced today that Puerto Rico no longer needs the agency’s food and water aid for emergency operations. Right now 69 percent of customers receiving electricity. A hundred and 77 people remain in shelters.

• Eric Trump says, “We’re putting our military first again, we’re putting our vets first again, we’re putting the American people first again.” That was a quote from Fox and Friends this morning.

• President Trump was overheard telling a Republican lawmaker he is “100 percent” in favor of releasing a classified memo on the Russia investigation that has sparked a political fight pitting Republicans against the FBI and the Justice Department. Television cameras captured the exchange as the president was leaving the chamber last night.

• Lawmakers question the price tag of Trump’s SOTU infrastructure pitch.

• A couple returned from vacation with itchy feet. Hookworms were tunneling through their skin. Once they bore into the surface, the larvae begin to travel, eating their way through the person’s foot.

It started with an itch after a stroll on a Caribbean beach, but in just a few days it had morphed into a gut-churning travel nightmare. In mid-January Eddie Zytner and Katie Stephens, a couple from Windsor, Ontario, went on a vacation to Punta Cana, a resort town on the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic.