What’s Trending

The Broward Sheriff (pictured) says video reveals that the Florida school officer waited outside the building for four minutes as the killing took place. The Chief says Scot Peterson was on campus the entire time. The Chief suspended him without pay and Peterson retired. Meanwhile, La Porte ISD and police there are investigating a rumor of a shooting threat at the high school this morning.
At least five rescue units were called to a house explosion in Northwest Dallas this morning. There were multiple injured.
The weatherman says it is the most widespread flare-up of severe thunderstorms, including some tornadoes, he’s seen in over three months. He is talking about the possibility this Saturday and Saturday night. We still have a few more rounds of heavy rain to get through over the next couple of days. Saturday will have the potential for severe storms, especially east of I-35 here in Northeast Texas.