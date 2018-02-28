What’s Trending?

• The White House stripped Jared Kushner of his top-secret security clearance. He is the President’s son-in-law and his senior adviser. It comes after months of delays in completing his background check.

• Dick’s Sporting Goods, one of the nation’s largest sporting goods stores, says it will have stricter gun sale restrictions. It will include no longer selling assault-style rifles.

• The surge in imports helps curb the U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter. The economic growth slowed slightly more than initially thought as the most robust pace of consumer spending in three years drew to a close.

• The NFL names Pizza Hut as its new official pizza sponsor.

• There is a chance for a few storms late this afternoon and into the evening. They could produce hail to the size of quarters or 1”, and wind up to 60 mph. The tornado risk is very low, but not 0. We will have rain and storms, but not a widespread coverage of severe weather.