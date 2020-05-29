Texas Comptroller Offers Transparency

Texas Comptroller’s Office Releases Updated Transparency Too

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today announced the release of updated state revenue and expenditure tool on the agency’s website.

“It’s never been more crucial to provide Texans with the tools they need to see how their tax dollars are spent and to provide lawmakers with the information they need to provide adequate oversight,” Hegar said. “My office has always been committed to giving taxpayers a user-friendly view of how the government is treating their hard-earned tax dollars. This newly refined tool is a continuation of that commitment.”

This powerful new visualization tool gives users a daily look into state government finance and allows them to download state financial data for further analysis. Tabular data, charts, and graphs can help taxpayers, researchers, and policymakers search and explore vast amounts of government information with new perspectives, and quickly compare various state agencies’ expenditures.

The tool provides viewing options like these:

Revenues – Explore 25 state revenue categories and see the allocation of funds by object code, agency, and appropriation.

Expenditures – Select and compare 18 different state spending categories to see how the state allocates money to serve its citizens.

Payments to payees – Review individual fees, transaction dates, Comptroller object codes, and more.

Travel payments – Break down payments by agency, single payee, type of travel expense, and more.

Economic development – Look at statewide economic development spending by the fund, expenditure category, and recipient.

The new tool consolidates and replaces two others: Where the Money Comes From and Where the Money Goes.