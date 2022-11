Richard Stephen Fairchild

Oklahoma executed Richard Stephen Fairchild Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend’s three-year-old son in 1993, the third of four scheduled executions in the U.S. over two days. Oklahoma has now put seven people to death since it resumed executions in October 2021. In that time, Oklahoma has carried out more executions than neighboring Texas, which since 1976 has executed far more people than any other state.