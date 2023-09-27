Man Super-Glues Woman’s Teeth

According to a Waco Police Department investigator’s report, Thomas Fauver, 60, is charged with aggravated kidnapping after he took a woman against her will, threatened to harm her family, sexually assaulted the victim, and super-glued the woman’s teeth to keep her from yelling. Police said Fauver picked up the woman in San Antonio and forcibly took her to his home in Waco. The woman told police that Thursday, September 21, and Friday, September 22, were “very tense” inside Fauver’s home, and she feared for her life.