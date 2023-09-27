Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Man Super-Glues Woman’s Teeth

According to a Waco Police Department investigator’s report, Thomas Fauver, 60, is charged with aggravated kidnapping after he took a woman against her will, threatened to harm her family, sexually assaulted the victim, and super-glued the woman’s teeth to keep her from yelling. Police said Fauver picked up the woman in San Antonio and forcibly took her to his home in Waco. The woman told police that Thursday, September 21, and Friday, September 22, were “very tense” inside Fauver’s home, and she feared for her life.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     