MPISD – News

Mount Pleasant High School selects School Boy and Girl .

The Mount Pleasant High School faculty recently selected seniors Mason McMinn and Sophie Greco as the 2023-2024 All-School Boy and Girl. Each year, the high school staff picks a senior boy and senior girl who represent the ideals and standards of MPHS. This honor is considered the highest a senior can receive because the staff votes on them.

McMinn has been active in Tiger athletics, excelling at multiple sports.

In football, he has served as a Varsity Captain for the past two years, and they named him to the second-team and academic All-District teams. He was named second-team All-District Utility player as a sophomore and first-team All-District Infielder as a junior in baseball. He earned the Academic Blanket for Environmental Systems and was elected Class Favorite by his peers. “I am extremely honored to be chosen for this award,” said McMinn. “I strive to be a good student and citizen in our community. Building and maintaining relationships with teachers and peers, as well as being a good role model and a positive leader for the younger kids, is very important to me. I can’t say enough about all the great teachers and administrators who had a huge impact on my life these last four years at MPHS. Thank you to everyone who played a part in giving me the best high school experience I could have ever dreamed of. Once a Tiger, always a Tiger! #weareone #family.” McMinn is still deciding where to attend college, but he plans to major in Business and hopes to play football at a four-year university. He is the son of Randall and Carrie McMinn.

Greco has been an active Lady Tiger golf and swim team member. She was a 2023 district champion and regional qualifying golf team member and was named first-team All-District in 2023. She is a three-time regional qualifier as both an individual and team member for Tiger Swim, and they named her to the Academic All-State Swim Team in 2023. In FBLA, Greco serves as the Area 6 State Vice President and co-president of the MPHS chapter and is a national qualifier. She is the Captain of the UIL Spelling team, Co-Captain of the UIL Ready Writing team, and the district champion and spelling regional qualifier. She is also Vice President of the MPHS chapter of the National Honor Society and a member of the Student Council. She has been awarded Academic Blankets in World Geography, Algebra II, and English III. She has been named an AP Scholar, a National Hispanic Scholar, and a National Small Town and Rural Scholar by the College Board. She is undecided on where she will attend college, but she plans to major in Business and attend Law School.

“Receiving All School Girl is an incredible honor because it recognizes all my hard work in both academics and athletics the past four years,” said Greco. “I am entirely grateful for the incredible teachers, faculty, and coaches that have supported me throughout my high school career.” Greco is the daughter of Dr. Anthony and Ana Greco.

The 2023-2024 Wallace Dance Team:

Row 1 (L to R): Ayana Brannon, Kamariyah Hoskins (manager), Piper Hearron (Captain), Karli Lowry (Co-Captain), Ariadnna Martinez (Co-Captain), Jaicee Amador

Row 2 (L to R): Lily Henry, Kaydi Rogers, Scottlyn Lee, Jariyah Brown, Kaycee Moran, Erika Monreal (manager), Selah Setina

Row 3 (L to R): Mariah Hummell (manager), Skye Thomas (manager), Kaylee De La Cruz (manager), Arabella Diaz, Elizabeth Banda, Tiana James (manager), Braylee Noguera (manager), and Arianna Rivera.

P.E. Wallace Middle School selects Dance Team

P.E. Wallace Middle School held dance team tryouts on Friday, September 22.

The team features fourteen sixth-grade members and seven managers.

The team will perform at Wallace student assemblies, MPHS basketball games, the annual Tiger Doll Spring Show, and area recitals and compete in the spring. The Wallace dance program is under the direction of Stefen Harmon.

Pictured left to right are MPISD Superintendent Judd Marshall, Adrian Tapia, John Winn, and MPISD Athletic Director Joey Cluley

Mount Pleasant ISD Team Sports Officiating Class

As previously reported, TASO was instrumental in securing approval from the Texas Education Agency for a credited high school class for Team Sports officiating. While the Spring Branch ISD Future Officials Academy, led by former TASO member Michael Dorantes, has been the trailblazer in high school officiating classes, many other schools see these classes as contributing to the Texas shortage of sports officials.

This fall, Mount Pleasant ISD has become one of the latest schools to include a sports officiating class in their curriculum. Superintendent Judd Marshall and Athletic Director Joey Cluley called on TASO Member John Winn to lead Mount Pleasant’s first class.

On Monday, September 18, the MPISD class reached a milestone with junior Adrian Tapia officiating the seventh-grade A and B football games. Tapia became a TASO Football member in August and has been preparing diligently for his first assignment, and according to Winn, his debut was excellent.

TASO appreciates Superintendent Marshall and AD Cluley’s commitment to preparing young officials for future service to Texas middle and high school athletics. The leadership of Michael Dorantes, John Winn, and other TASO members around the state is also recognized and appreciated.

MPHS certified National Servsafe Managers

Row 1 (L to R): Mea Banda, Lorena Ponce, Marisol Rosales

Row 2 (L to R): Daniella Zuniga, Arianna Jones

Row 3 (L to R): Francisco Tovar, Emilia Vega, Michelle Zelaya

Row 4 (L to R): Annie Munoz, Rocio Herrera, Leilani Hardwick

MPHS Culinary Arts students earn national certification

Eleven Mount Pleasant High School Culinary Arts program members recently earned their national ServSafe certification and are recognized as national ServSafe Managers.

The ServSafe Manager Certification verifies that a manager or person in charge has sufficient food safety knowledge to protect the public from foodborne illness. Individuals must successfully pass a 90-question, multiple-choice exam. The American National Accreditation Board (ANAB) under the Conference for Food Protection Standards accredits the ServSafe Manager Certification.

MPHS Culinary Arts instructor Chef Kathleen Anker said, “This test is extremely hard to pass. I even have to retake the test every five years, so I know how difficult it is.”

The MPHS Culinary Arts restaurant, The Tiger Den, will be open to the public soon. For more information, including days and hours of operation and menus, follow them on Facebook at The Tiger Den–MPHS Culinary Arts.

MP Speech and Debate team members at Lindale (L to R): Lesly Flores, Raquel Garza, Angelina Hernandez, Sabrina Otero-Svirska

MPHS Speech and Debate opens season

The Mount Pleasant High School Speech and Debate team is gearing up for another great year, this time with many new faces. Brand new team members opened their season at the Sabine Angel tournament on September 16, learning the process and gaining experience in the Lincoln Douglas debate.

In their first entire competition, team members attended the Lindale TFA NIETOC TOC Classic on Saturday, September 23, at Lindale High School. In the Varsity Lincoln Douglas (LD) debate, senior Angelina Hernandez was an octafinalist (top 16) in a field of 36 competitors. In the Novice LD category, first-time competitor and sophomore Raquel Garza won over a competitor from Argyle. First-time competitors in Novice Policy Debate, freshman Sabrina Otero-Svirska, and sophomore Lesly Flores, earned their first win over a team from Athens.

Lara Martin coaches MP Speech and Debate.

Mt. Pleasant High School

1st Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

9th Grade

Presley Alexander, Adriel Bagsic, Stephanie Barrientos, Brandon Brannon, Erick Brito, Jesus Buenrostro Santana, Alondra Cano-Castro, Jason Carmona, Drew Cross, Rebecca Dunn, Isaac Hernandez, Mackenzie Jaime, Caydon Johnson, Conley Johnson, Makayla Mather, Jennifer Meeks, Odalys Mejia Beltran, Melany Morales, Carolyn Pena, Jacquelin Ponce, Charity Prater, Gisel Ramirez, Cooper Rider, Araceli Salazar, Hector Sierra-Rosales, Mary Beth Snyder, Kristopher Suarez, Carla Villegas,

10th Grade

Brissa Alvarez, Arnoldo Amador, Preston Arnold, Alberto Avila, Joshua Bello, Jasmine Briones, Christopher Canada, Angel Chaires Contreras, Julian Chancellor, Jahayra Chavez, Donald Cole, Daniele Cuvinar, Angle Farias, Sandy Farias, Audrey Fisher, Isabella Flores, Christopher Garcia, Jamie Garrett, Aaliyah Gholston, Alessandro Greco, Yahir Hernandez Garcia, Jordan Krumrie, Preslee Landrum, Taylor Lee-Osbourne, Maddox Lynch, Kayleigh Martin, Denisse Moreno, Valerie Moss, Aidan Perez, Vanessa Sampson, Jasmin Vasquez, Grace Zittel

11th Grade

Elise Alcibar, Luis Alvarado, Jay’cee Alvarez, Gopi Amin, Natalia Aspeitia, Katherine Ball, Melanie Barraza, Vernonica Bernardino, Elizabeth Buck, Rafael Calderon Jr., Haley Carr, Jennifer Castro, Samuel Chappell, Emely Chavelas, Evan Cota, Ariana Cruz, David Cumpian, Brian Delcarmen-Memije, Diya Desai, Ke’Aundra Evans, Bianca Garcia, Nikolas Garrett, Jose Gonzalez, Neftali Gonzalez, Ramiro Gonzalez Jr., Jessica Hang, Sidney Harbour, Addison Heeren, Ascension Hernandez, Hayden Hester, Kelsey Howard, William Johnson, Jazlynn Juarez, Devon Keith, Morgan Lee-Osbourne, Rolando Lopez, Yoselin Lopez, Tanner Marshall, Amir Martinez, Josue’ Martinez, Jeseth Monreal, Jesus Moreno, Bryanna Nava, Alyivia Newman, Ashley Pena, Yahaira Pina, Lizeth Questian, Cinthya Ramirez, Kaylee Ramos, Emily Robles, Noelia Robles, Jesus Sanchez Silva, Christopher Sorto, Katelyn Tejeda, Hayden Tennison, Luke Thurman, Kristina Tidwell, Diego Ugalde, Javier Valerio Basaldua, Daniel Villarruel

12th Grade

Ritchie Alcibar, Hannah Anderson, Adrian Arce, Desiree Avila, Mea Banda, Sidney Beles, Trevor Broach, Oscar Castellanos, Alejandro Castro, Nicholas Cates, Briana Chavez, Ali Cheek, Ella Cross, Caroline Currey, Brianne Davis, Lee Davis, Clinton DeBord, Noemy Dorantes, Drew Dyke, Kennady Ebarb, Laiklyn Epps, Analee Escalante, Jose Escobar Jr., Jarely Esguerra, John Freeman, Estefani Garcia, Yahir Garcia, Ana Garrett, Isabel Garza Aguirre, Efren Gonzalez Vega, Sophie Greco, Abigail Gutierrez Takahashi, Angelina Hernandez, Stephanie Hernandez, Rocio Herrera, Essence Hurndon, Jillian Jetton, Erik Liera, Silvia Lopez, Ryder Marshall, Harley Martin, Nathaniel Martinez, Rebecca Martinez, Yalit Mata, Mason McMinn, Braiden Merryman, Amariya Miller, Jesus Mora, Christopher Moreno, Annie Munoz, Zoe Newman, Genesis Organista, Mckinsee Oviedo, Joel Palacios, Andrew Perez, Estven Perez, Cecilia Phan, Charis Ramirez, David Reyes, Kiara Rundles, Evelyn Sandoval, Orion Senence, Daniel Sunderland, Joseph Tolentino, Jonathan Turner, Alicia Valesquez-Molina, Harrison Wall, Jordan West, Eddie Williams III, Conlee Zachry, Michelle Zelaya, Shpat Zeqaj

Mount Pleasant Junior High School

1st Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

7th Grade

William Adkins, Ella Anderson, Jake Anderson, Titus Byrd, Caleb Carr, Sebastian Carreon Cabrera, Ian Crockett, Daisy Diaz, Samson Evan, Jaylen Gutierrez, Julian Herrera, Cullen Hunnicutt, Sage Jordan, Logan Latiolais, Calvin Lee, Cristal Leyva, Hannah Martinez, Ana Martinez Zelaya,

Ricardo Moreno, Nikolas Murr, Yoseline

Nava, Klarissa Orduna, Logan Ritchie, Luis Romero, Sara Salinas, Kaiser Sheppard, Aileen Sorto, A’Leejiah Washington, Brian Yepez, Zoe Zuniga

8th Grade

Trista Allen, Vanessa Aspeitia, Adrian Ayala, Jayden Baker, Abiela Baltazar, Maria Beltran Regalado, Brendan Brannon, Marley Broach, Alexa Castaneda, Aamori Cheatham, Yaretzi Clavel, Emily Crabb, Charisma Crabtree, Bryan Cruz, Lincoln Dyke, George Fite IV, Ezequiel Galvez, Rubi Gutierrez Rios, Leslie Hernandez, Kennedy Jones, Bradon Lowry, Jose Lucio, Tenley Marshall, Aileen Martinez, Dahyana Martinez, Jesus Mata III, Maisy Matthews, Noah McMinn, Landry McPeters, Kianna Mickens, Kiara Mickens, Lynndsie Phan, Daxton Price, Angela Ramirez Moreno, Dylan Rosales, Ricardo Saavedra, Kaytlynn Sims, Erick Torres, Temperance Waggoner, Aaron Waldrep